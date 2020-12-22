Watch Live: Biden Gives Remarks Ahead Of The Holiday

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to address Americans on Tuesday ahead of the end-of-year holiday rush, urging caution and optimism to pull through the coronavirus pandemic.

His remarks are scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch live here.

Biden's remarks come a day after he and his wife, Jill, received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Speaking then, Biden implored Americans to refrain from unnecessary travel during the holiday season.

U.S. cases of the coronavirus are once again on the rise, and the national death toll from the virus nears 320,000 lives lost. Biden hopes in the first 100 days to oversee the distribution of 100 million shots of the vaccine.

The House and Senate passed a nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 aid package Monday evening after months of negotiations. Biden has said he would ask Congress for more relief money once he's in office.

