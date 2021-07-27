Watch Live: Jan. 6 Select Committee Is Holding Its 1st Hearing

The House select committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection is holding its first hearing. The committee has been plagued with partisan conflict but is pushing forward to investigate the events leading up to and during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Watch the hearing live.

U.S. Capitol insurrection
U.S. House of Representatives

