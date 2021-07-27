Watch Live: Jan. 6 Select Committee Is Holding Its 1st Hearing

Another Alabama man has been arrested in connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol o January 6.

Russell Dean Alford, 60, of Hokes Bluff was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and unlawfully demonstrating inside the Capitol. Arrest records show he was arrested after showing FBI agents photo and video that he took while inside the building.

Alford was appointed a public defender, who declined to comment, and he is currently out on $5,500 bond after appearning in court on Monday.