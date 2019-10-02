WATCH LIVE: Trump Holds Press Conference As Impeachment Inquiry Builds

President Trump is holding a press conference Wednesday with visiting Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, as the impeachment probe into Trump's conduct intensifies.

Trump will almost certainly face questions about the House inquiry that was sparked by a whistleblower complaint that accuses Trump of pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Trump has defended the call and says he did nothing improper, blasting Democrats on Twitter for "wasting everyone's time and energy."

House Democrats have threatened the White House with a subpoena for documents related to the call if it does not comply with their requests.

Earlier on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo acknowledged that he was listening to the phone call with Ukraine's president after evading earlier questions about his knowledge of the conversation.

