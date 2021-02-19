Winter weather requires caution on Alabama roads

Alabamians were reminded this past week how dangerous driving during snowy conditions can be. People who are not used to extreme cold weather can overlook some important steps to take before operating a vehicle.

Clay Ingram is a PR representative for AAA Alabama. He said it’s important to clean off all your car windows and lights before getting on the road.

“You need to be sure before you go anywhere that your windows are cleaned off before you get on the road. Not just the windshield and the driver’s side window, but all the windows around the vehicle and also all the lights around, the headlights, brake lights, turn signals,” he said.

This can help you to see the road more clearly and help others see you. Ingram also advised against driving too fast in icy conditions. He said it is extremely easy to lose control of your vehicle and be oblivious of black ice on the road.

The recent winter storm also reminds us all to prepare ourselves for freezing weather emergencies. While we live in a typically warm climate, Alabamians should prepare a car kit in case they need to be on the road during icy conditions.

Ingram said there are a lot of different items you should keep in your car in case of a winter storm emergency.

“At a minimum, you need to have a basic tool kit, a first aid kit, a cell phone charger, a flashlight with good batteries, some cat litter is a good idea. You need to have at least a blanket or two, some snacks and some bottled water,” he said.

Ingram also advised those who take medication regularly to have it in their emergency kit as well.