Woodfin fourth Alabama mayor to test positive for COVID-19

Several mayors in Alabama’s major cities have announced they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayors of Birmingham, Decatur, Florence and Auburn have all disclosed they have COVID-19. Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin is now being treated for COVID-19 pneumonia after testing positive for the virus last week.

Florence mayor Andy Betterton announced on Monday he had mild symptoms and is undergoing care from his primary healthcare provider. Also on Monday, Auburn mayor Ron Anders said he tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend. He’s now exercising quarantine protocols and following doctors’ orders.

Last week Decatur mayor Tab Bowling announced he was sick with the virus. He received an antibody infusion over the weekend and says he’s feeling better.