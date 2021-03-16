A year into pandemic, Bama Tracker founder pondering future

By Caroline Vincent 1 hour ago

 

Credit www.bamatracker.com

 

The creator of an Alabama COVID-19 tracking website is waiting to see what the future of his creation will hold once the impact of the pandemic eases.

David Marconnet's site presents publically available data about the virus in easily accessible, understandable charts and graphs.

He said Bama Tracker could either stay online as an archive for researchers or anyone who wants to look through pandemic data, or it could adapt to track other data Alabamians might want to keep up with.

The Huntsville developer was honored last month by state lawmakers for his work on the website.

Tags: 
Bama Tracker
Alabama COVID-19
Alabama coronavirus

Related Content

Alabama Guard to conduct vaccinations in 24 rural counties

By Caroline Vincent Mar 9, 2021
Pixabay

 

The Alabama National Guard will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines in 24 rural counties later this month.

The Guard has two 55-member mobile vaccination teams that can provide 8,000 doses a week starting March 23. The governor's office said members will work with public health and local officials to determine rollout logistics.

Out of Alabama's 4.9 million residents, 15.2 percent have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Tuscaloosa schools to keep 4-day week for in-person learning

By Caroline Vincent Mar 9, 2021
school children

 

Tuscaloosa City Schools will continue to meet four days a week in person for the rest of the school year.

Superintendent Mike Daria announced Friday that the five-day-a-week schedule will resume next fall for the 2021-22 school year.

Daria said several factors were considered when making the decision including employee vaccinations and the needs of students and educators.

State Health Officer: Please wear masks after April 9

By Caroline Vincent Mar 8, 2021
Dr. Scott Harris
montgomeryadvertiser.com

 

With and end date to the governor's mask mandate in place, officials are recommending that Alabamians continue wearing masks even after the deadline.

State Health Officer Scott Harris said people should keep taking precautions after April 9 when the mandate ends. 

Gov. Kay Ivey announced last Thursday that she would not extend the order after it expires.

Harris said he hopes that on April 10 as many people will be wearing masks as the day before.