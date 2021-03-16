A year into pandemic, Bama Tracker founder pondering future

The creator of an Alabama COVID-19 tracking website is waiting to see what the future of his creation will hold once the impact of the pandemic eases.

David Marconnet's site presents publically available data about the virus in easily accessible, understandable charts and graphs.

He said Bama Tracker could either stay online as an archive for researchers or anyone who wants to look through pandemic data, or it could adapt to track other data Alabamians might want to keep up with.

The Huntsville developer was honored last month by state lawmakers for his work on the website.