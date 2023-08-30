RTDNA Murrow award for Best Writing "Bad Chemistry: Monsanto, Anniston, and Taylor." Alabama Public Radio

Please find Alabama Public Radio’s entry for the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow award for best writing, titled “Bad Chemistry: Monsanto, Anniston, and Taylor.” The APR team spent eight months, with no budget, producing this program.2023 marked 20 years since the Monsanto Chemical Company settled with residents of Anniston, Alabama. 20,000 people in this town northeast of Birmingham blamed chemicals called PCBs, produced a local factory, for medical problems ranging from cancer to birth defects. Twenty years later, Anniston still bears the scars.The impact of Monsanto’s PBCs in Anniston didn’t harm one generation, but many. APR news worked with twenty four year old Taylor Phillips to tell her story of how these chemicals killed members of her family in Anniston, going back to her great grandfather in 1930. This feature began as an academic paper by Phillips at Rice University. She’s now entering medical school at the University of Pennsylvania.Respectfully submitted