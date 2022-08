Bruce Knecht's book Hooked: Pirates, Poaching, and the Perfect Fish is the story of the Chilean Sea Bass. It's an ugly, oily fish that became a favorite dining option in upscale restaurants, until it was nearly fished out.

The author tells Renee Montagne how the humble fish became so popular, and how it led to one of the longest boat chases in maritime history.

