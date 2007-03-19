Digital Media Center
Science & Health

Men with Eating Disorders Often Overlooked

Published March 19, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
Former model Ron Saxen, writes about his eating disorder in <em>The Good Eater</em>.
Former model Ron Saxen, writes about his eating disorder in The Good Eater.

Eating disorders have long been considered more common among women than men, but a new study from Harvard shows a significant number of men suffer from eating issues as well. An often-overlooked issue, we examine how eating disorders affect men, and why they're less likely to seek help.

Guests:

Ron Saxen, former model who has written about eating disorders in a book called The Good Eater

Terrill Bravender, associate professor of pediatrics, psychiatry and family medicine; director of adolescent medicine Duke University Medical Center

