Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Tracking the Evolution of Our Growing Waistlines

Published June 25, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Author Deirdre Barrett talks about her book, Waistland: A (R)evolutionary View of Our Weight and Fitness Crisis. She explains how farming ruined our figures and our health. Barrett also offers advice on how to lose weight: eat less and exercise more.

Guest:

Deirdre Barrett, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School; she is also the president of the Society for Psychological Hypnosis and a past president of the Association for the Study of Dreams

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate