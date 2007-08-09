Digital Media Center
Science & Health

Men and Women Equally Talkative, Study Finds

Published August 9, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT
A recent study has debunked the popular myth that women talk more than men. A research team recorded the conversations of nearly 400 college students to estimate how many words men and women speak each day — and found that there isn't much difference at all.

Deborah Tannen, professor, Georgetown University; author of You Just Don't Understand: Women and Men in Conversation and "Who Does the Talking Here?" published in the Washington Post

Amy Dickinson, writes the syndicated column "Ask Amy" for the Chicago Tribune

