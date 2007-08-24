Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Voyager Spacecraft on Never-Ending Journey

Published August 24, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

Thirty years ago this week, NASA launched the Voyager 2 spacecraft on a trip to Jupiter and Saturn. Voyager 1 followed two weeks later. Both spacecraft are still going strong, heading toward interstellar space. We'll check in on their tour of the solar system, and beyond.

Ed Massey, Voyager project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

John Casani, former Voyager project manager

Howard McCurdy, co-author of the forthcoming book Robots in Space: Technology, Evolution, and Interplanetary Travel

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate