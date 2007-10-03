Digital Media Center
Fueling the Cars of the Future

Published October 3, 2007 at 9:00 AM CDT

In a new book, ZOOM, authors Iain Carson and Vijay Vaitheeswaran say that cars with electric engines are not so far down the road. The authors describe the quest for new cars powered by new fuels: hydrogen, electricity, biofuels and digital technology.

Guests:

Iain Carson, co-author of Zoom: The Global Race to Fuel the Car of the Future; industry editor for the The Economist

Vijay Vaitheeswaran, co-author of Zoom: The Global Race to Fuel the Car of the Future; former environmental and energy reporter for The Economist

