The 'Numb3rs' Don't Lie

Published October 5, 2007 at 12:52 PM CDT

Mathematics may seem like an unusual tool to catch criminals, but real math and actual events inspire the CBS crime drama Numb3rs. Guests discuss the intersection of math-based crime solving and prime-time television.

Guests:

Gary Lorden, professor of mathematics at the California Institute of Technology; math consultant to television show Numb3rs; coauthor, The Numbers Behind Numb3rs

Keith Devlin, consulting professor of mathematics at Stanford University; executive director of Stanford's Center for the Study of Language and Information; coauthor of The Numbers Behind Numb3rs

