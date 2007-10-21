Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Via 'Musicophilia,' Sacks Studies Music and the Brain

Published October 21, 2007 at 6:16 PM CDT

Neurologist Oliver Sacks has spent a career investigating the brain and its capacity to confound humans, starting with Awakenings.

In Musicophilia, he examines the power of music, using experiences gathered from patients, musicians and everyday people. His medical case studies range from a man who is struck by lightning and is suddenly inspired to become a pianist, to a group of children who are hypermusical from birth.

Sacks talks with Andrea Seabrook about the brain's relationship to music.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate