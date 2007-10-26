Biography Chronicles von Braun, 'Dreamer of Space'
Space historian Michael Neufeld talks about his new biography of scientist Wernher von Braun, chief rocket engineer of the Nazi Third Reich. After the war, von Braun became a key player in the development of the U. S. space program. Neufeld discusses von Braun's life and his influence on space exploration.
Guest:
Michael Neufeld, chair, Space History Division, Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum; author of Von Braun: Dreamer of Space, Engineer of War
