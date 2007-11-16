Digital Media Center
'Terra' Paints Portrait of Earth Ecosystems in Peril

Published November 16, 2007 at 9:00 AM CST
Book Cover: Terra

In his new book, Terra, fossil hunter Michael Novacek writes that Earth is overburdened and that the planet faces a mass extinction. Novacek, a paleontologist and curator at the American Museum of Natural History, combines evolutionary biology, paleontology, and modern environmental science to look at how the natural world as we know it came to be, and the human factors that could put it at risk.

Novacek discusses the history of ecosystems on Earth, and current risks to the environment.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

