Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

For Many, Migraines Aren't Just Headaches

Published February 12, 2008 at 9:00 AM CST
Blog Promo Link Image
/
/

Migraine headaches — a swelling of blood vessels in the head — can be particularly difficult to treat. For many people, the symptoms can be debilitating, including headache, dizziness, nausea and visual disturbances.

Some migraine sufferers — or "migraineurs" — have resigned to accept migraines as a fact of life, yet others are fighting back. Guests and callers weigh in on how to cope when a headache is more than just a headache.

Guests:

Siri Hustvedt, writes about migraines on The New York Times' blog, Migraine: Perspectives on a Headache

Dr. Joel Saper, founder and director of the Michigan Head Pain and Neurological Institute

Paula Kamen, journalist and author of All in My Head: An Epic Quest to Cure an Unrelenting, Totally Unreasonable, and Only Slightly Enlightening Headache

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate