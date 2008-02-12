For Many, Migraines Aren't Just Headaches

/ /

Migraine headaches — a swelling of blood vessels in the head — can be particularly difficult to treat. For many people, the symptoms can be debilitating, including headache, dizziness, nausea and visual disturbances.

Some migraine sufferers — or "migraineurs" — have resigned to accept migraines as a fact of life, yet others are fighting back. Guests and callers weigh in on how to cope when a headache is more than just a headache.

Guests:

Siri Hustvedt, writes about migraines on The New York Times' blog, Migraine: Perspectives on a Headache

Dr. Joel Saper, founder and director of the Michigan Head Pain and Neurological Institute

Paula Kamen, journalist and author of All in My Head: An Epic Quest to Cure an Unrelenting, Totally Unreasonable, and Only Slightly Enlightening Headache

