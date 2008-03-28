Digital Media Center
Science & Health

The Science Behind Baseball

Published March 28, 2008 at 9:00 AM CDT

Major League Baseball began its season this week with a series between Boston and Oakland played in Japan. Guests discuss the science behind America's favorite pastime — from statistics, to orthopedics, to the psychology of die-hard fans.

Guests:

Dan Gordon, editor of Your Brain on Cubs: Inside the Heads of Players and Fans

Howard Zelaznik, professor of health and kinesiology at Purdue University

William Raasch, team physician for the Milwaukee Brewers; associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin

