The Science Behind Baseball
Major League Baseball began its season this week with a series between Boston and Oakland played in Japan. Guests discuss the science behind America's favorite pastime — from statistics, to orthopedics, to the psychology of die-hard fans.
Guests:
Dan Gordon, editor of Your Brain on Cubs: Inside the Heads of Players and Fans
Howard Zelaznik, professor of health and kinesiology at Purdue University
William Raasch, team physician for the Milwaukee Brewers; associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin
