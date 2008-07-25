Depressed? You Don't Need Drugs, Psychiatrist Says

Depression is said to affect more than 20 million people in the United States, but psychiatrist James Gordon argues that it's not disease.

Gordon discusses his new book, Unstuck: Your Guide to the Seven Stage Journey out of Depression, in which he makes the case that most people who are depressed don't need drugs to feel better.

Psychiatrist Peter Kramer, author of Listening to Prozac also weighs in on depression and its treatment — and when drugs might be needed.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.