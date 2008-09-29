Digital Media Center
Science & Health

Our Digital Lives, Monitored By A Hidden 'Numerati'

Fresh Air
Published September 29, 2008 at 9:44 AM CDT

Most people generate an immense amounts of digital data during a single day — often without a second thought. But Stephen Baker, a senior writer at BusinessWeek, warns that the information generated by e-mail messages, credit card purchases, cell phones calls and Internet shopping is being monitored by a group of entrepreneurial mathematicians, who are poised to use it to control human behavior.

Baker's new book, Numerati, examines the "mathematical modeling" of humanity — and its potential consequences.

