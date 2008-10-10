Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Bridging Gap Between Mental, Physical Health Care

Published October 10, 2008 at 12:20 PM CDT

Provisions slipped into the economic bailout bill mandate that employers and insurance companies give mental health issues parity with physical health issues. Among the changes? Companies will not be able to charge different rates for mental — versus physical — health services.

William C. Moyers is the vice president of external affairs at the Hazelden Foundation, and the author of Broken: My Story of Addiction and Redemption and A New Day, A New Life.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate