Science & Health

Fighting Illness From 'The Edge Of Medicine'

Fresh Air
Published November 17, 2008 at 2:17 PM CST

What if you could diagnose cancer just by smelling it? Dr. William Hanson, author of The Edge of Medicine, explains the 'Diag-Nose,' an electronic nose that can do just that.

Medical technology, says Hanson, has the potential to change — and save — lives. He describes how proton beams can be used to destroy tumors and cure cancer and how he uses a video system to monitor intensive care patents in four different hospitals.

Hanson teaches anesthesiology and critical care at the University of Pennsylvania and computer science at Princeton University.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

