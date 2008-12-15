A Culinary History Of 'Milk Through The Ages'

Food historian Anne Mendelson examines how varieties of animal milk have been processed and consumed since antiquity in her new book, Milk: The Surprising Story of Milk through the Ages.

Anne Mendelson is the author of Stand Facing The Stove: The Story of the Women who gave America 'The Joy of Cooking' and the co-founder of the Culinary Historians of New York. She is currently a contributing editor at Gourmet magazine.

