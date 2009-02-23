Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Liza Mundy: Multiple Births 'Changing Our World'

Fresh Air
Published February 23, 2009 at 8:07 AM CST

The recent birth of octuplets in California has renewed the debate over assisted reproduction and the multiple births that are often its result — subjects reporter Liza Mundy tackled in her 2007 book Everything Conceivable: How Assisted Reproduction Is Changing Our World.

Mundy has been a staff writer at The Washington Post for more than 10 years. She is also a regular contributor to the online magazine Slate. Her latest book is a biography of Michelle Obama, called Michelle.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate