In The Arctic, A Time-Lapse View Of Climate Change

Published March 18, 2009 at 8:58 AM CDT
Extreme Ice Photo Gallery

Intent on documenting the effects of climate change, nature photographer James Balog ventured into ice-bound regions with 26 time-lapse cameras, which he programmed to shoot a frame every daylight hour for three years.

The resulting images — which make up Balog's "Extreme Ice Survey" project — show ice sheets and glaciers breaking apart and disappearing.

Balog calls the melting of glaciers "the most visible, tangible manifestations of climate change on the planet today."

A documentary film crew accompanied Balog, and their footage along with Balog's work will be featured in the Mar. 24 NOVA and National Geographic special Extreme Ice. Balog's photographs are also on display in his new book Extreme Ice Now: Vanishing Glaciers and Changing Climate: A Progress Report.

Balog's other work has been published in numerous magazines, including National Geographic, The New Yorker, Life, Vanity Fair and Audubon. He has won the Leica Medal of Excellence and the premier awards for nature and science photography from World Press Photo.

