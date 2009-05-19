Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2022 Alabama Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

Lying To Alzheimer's Patients

Published May 19, 2009 at 12:00 PM CDT

For families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease, communication can be emotionally exhausting.

If the family receives bad or disturbing news, is it ever compassionate to not tell the family member with Alzheimer's about it, or even to lie about it?

Guests:

Ron Bel Bruno, senior vice president and editorial director at HNW, a financial services and marketing firm. He wrote "Do We Need To Go There Again?" for Newsweek.

Joanne Koenig Coste, author of Learning to Speak Alzheimer's

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate