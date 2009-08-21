Sizing Up Sustainable Food

These days some shoppers are looking at more than the price of their groceries; they're also considering "food miles" — how far the grapes or pork chops traveled to get to the store. But some experts say eating food grown locally isn't necessarily the best way to go green at the grocery store.

Guests:

James McWilliams, author, Just Food: Where Locavores Get It Wrong and How We Can Truly Eat Responsibly, associate professor of history, Texas State University, Austin, Texas

Michael Pollan, author, In Defense of Food: An Eater's Manifesto, professor of journalism, University of California Berkeley, Berkeley, Calif.

Brian Halweil, senior researcher, World Watch Institute, Sag Harbor, N.Y.

