Science & Health

Young People Living, And Laughing, With Cancer

Fresh Air
Published September 8, 2009 at 2:00 PM CDT
NPR
Iva Skoch was 29 when she was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer.

Can cancer be funny? Some patients think so; hundreds of popular blogs — many of which are written by cancer patients younger than 40 — combine realistic cancer confessions with a healthy dose of humor.

Iva Skoch and Kairol Rosenthal, two writers who were diagnosed with cancer in their late 20s, are among the advocates of a laughter-filled approach to the disease. They discuss the concept of "cancertainment" and suggest ways that young adults undergoing cancer treatment can take a different approach to the disease than older generations.

Skoch is the author of the recent Newsweek.com article "Young Patients Laugh at Cancer" and Rosenthal is the author of Everything Changes: The Insider's Guide to Cancer in Your 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

