Science & Health

Despite Advances, 'Diabetes Rising'

Published January 5, 2010 at 10:50 AM CST

Twenty-three million people in the U.S. have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, and if that growth continues, one-third of the American population could become affected by the disease. Medical journalist Dan Hurley explores why a once rare disease is exploding around the world, and why doctors focus so much on treatment, rather than cures or prevention.

Hurley's new book is Diabetes Rising: How a Rare Disease Became a Modern Pandemic, and What to Do About It. Read an excerpt.

