Not Too Late To Tap Into 'Genius In All Of Us'

Envious of Einstein's massive intellect? Jealous of Jordan's mastery of basketball? Fear not. It's never too late to become the prodigy you always wanted to be, according to David Shenk, author of The Genius In All Of Us.

Unlike conventional wisdom, which treats genetic makeup as a fairly inviolable blueprint for a person, Shenk says environment plays a key role. Genes don't determine physical and character traits on their own — they're simply switches that can get turned on and off.

What does this mean for you? Shenk says it means IQ is not innate, and you can still train your brain to do remarkable things.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.