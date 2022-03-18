© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
APR_Grove Web Header_Radio Art_no text.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

It's World Sleep Day — a celebration of an activity we don't do enough

Published March 18, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

You hear this program thanks to our technical director, Patrick Boyd, who woke at 2:20 this morning and said hello to his dog, which is normal for your MORNING EDITION staff even on this special day, World Sleep Day. In celebration of the activity we do not do enough, here's a famous saying. Ben Franklin said, early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise. So when does that start working?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Science & Health
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate