© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Science & Health

JAMA appoints new editor-in-chief

By Ari Shapiro,
Megan LimSarah Handel
Published April 20, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo about assuming her new role as editor-in-chief at JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Megan Lim
Sarah Handel
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate