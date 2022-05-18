© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Science & Health

Songs of Remembrance

By Wynne Davis,
Jacob Ganz, Desiree F. Hicks, Gerry Holmes, Alyson Hurt, Connie Hanzhang Jin, Caroline Kelly, Koko Nakajima, Tien Le, Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Published May 18, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT

In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Two years later, nearly a million Americans have died from the disease. To put a face on this number and pay respect to the departed, NPR asked our audience to share songs that reminded them of a loved one lost to COVID-19. What follows are individual stories of those who have passed, those mourning them and the songs that continue to unite them.

Explore the project.

Wynne Davis
Jacob Ganz
Desiree F. Hicks
Alyson Hurt
Connie Hanzhang Jin
Caroline Kelly
Daoud Tyler-Ameen
