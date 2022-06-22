© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAPR is shut down for routine maintenance. We appreciate your patience.
Science & Health

Remembering Mary Ogden, lost at age 100 to COVID, with the lullaby 'Baby's Boat'

By Jonaki Mehta,
Sarah Handel
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT

Mary Ogden's children and granddaughter remember her through the lullaby "Baby Boat," which meant a lot to all of them. Ogden died from COVID-19 in 2020, not long after her 100th birthday.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Sarah Handel
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate