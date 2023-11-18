Digital Media Center
COMIC: What it's like living with an underactive thyroid

Kaiser Health News | By Andy Miller
Published November 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST

KFF Health News journalist Andy Miller manages the symptoms of his hypothyroidism with a daily pill. When he started researching it, he found out he is one of the lucky ones. Some people affected by the condition struggle to get a diagnosis or don't respond well to treatment. Miller interviewed endocrinologists and several patients their symptoms and experiences living with an underactive thyroid. Their stories reveal how mystifying thyroid and autoimmune conditions can be.

Science & Health
Andy Miller
