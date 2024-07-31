Digital Media Center
Boar's Head has recalled 7 million pounds of deli meat over listeria risk

By Yuki Noguchi
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT

Seven million pounds of deli meat has been recalled by Boar's Head because of listeria risk. The meat was sold all over the country.

