Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If you take a break from the gym during the holidays, muscle memory will help you

By Will Stone
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:05 AM CST

If you plan to take a few weeks off from the gym this holiday season, fear not. Your muscles will remember! A new study from researchers in Finland shows that people can take more than two months off from the gym and quickly regain their strength when they get back to it. Scientists cite a phenomenon known as muscle memory. 3:45 piece and web story. Digital to publish Tuesday 11/26 at 7am. Reporter: Will Stone. Editor: Scott Hensley. Digital editor: Carmel Wroth

Copyright 2024 NPR
Science & Health
Will Stone
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate