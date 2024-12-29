Digital Media Center
Stories that gave us joy (and a new workout routine) in 2024

By Marc Silver
Published December 29, 2024 at 8:58 AM CST
Clockwise from upper left: Chicken-sizing will keep you fit. Educator Mo Pandiarajan excitedly shows his students a view of the specimen in a foldscope — a microscope made of paper. Bolivian skateboarders show off their moves at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., in June. A couple holding hands on Pocitos Beach in Montevideo, Uruguay, captivated the photographer.
Clockwise from upper left: Andy Rementer for NPR; Viraj Nayer for NPR; Ben de la Cruz/NPR; Gustavo Minas for NPR
We're a big fan of that classic Louis Armstrong song:

"When you're smilin' keep on smilin', the whole world smiles with you."

In the year 2024, here are some of the Goats and Soda stories that made us smile. In a year when headlines were often grim, we'd like to share them with you for an end-of-year moment of happiness.

Can a picture make you happy? We asked photographers and here's what they sent us

Fold paper. Insert lens. This $2 microscope changes how kids see the world

'Never lose courage': A Paralympian who could barely walk as a kid takes 2 track medals

The Bolivian women who skateboard in Indigenous garb

How a bunk bed acrobat from a favela in Brazil became the #2 female gymnast in the world

Forget about the gym! Chicken-sizing will keep you fit. Bonus: Fresh eggs

Marc Silver
