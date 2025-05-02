Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

Gorillas have a big fight ahead of them, and it's not against 100 men, expert says

By Manuela López Restrepo,
Mia VenkatAilsa ChangWilliam Troop
Published May 2, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Why would adult human men want to threaten me with physical violence?
Fabrice Coffrini
/
AFP
Why would adult human men want to threaten me with physical violence?

As much as the news media serves to inform the public, we're also here to give you something to talk about. Learning about the world around us provides the connective tissue for spirited interactions and growing deeper bonds with each other.

What are you going to bring up at the dinner table to get the conversation flowing? Did you read that article everybody has been talking about, too?

Who is it? This week's main character is not a person, dear reader.
It's a simple question and it may lead to the most titillating water cooler conversation you've heard this week.

Who would win in a fight? One hundred men or a single silverback gorilla?

What's the big deal? This question, as absurd as it may sound, really got the wheels spinning for people online for the past few days. The origins of the query date back to some years-old Reddit threads. Some content recycling caused it to gain a lot of traction with social media users who wanted to offer their two cents on who would win in man-vs-ape combat.

Lots of different factors were considered to determine potential outcomes. Which men? Will tools be involved? And perhaps most importantly, what did a gorilla ever do to you?

What are people saying? Well, of course, we got da internet funny guys saying da internet funny things:

NPR also spoke with Tara Stoinski — president, CEO and chief scientific officer for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. Stoinski has been studying gorillas for more than 30 years. So, who does she think would win?

Stoinski says to answer the question, we should first consider what both sides are bringing to the battle.

Tara Stoinski poses with a gorilla.
/ Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
/
Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund
Tara Stoinski poses with a gorilla.

"Male gorillas are the largest primate on the planet. They weigh 400 pounds. They have incredible upper body strength, really strong jaw muscles. So, they bring a lot to a fight," she explained.

But that doesn't mean one gorilla could take on 100 human men!

"I think just the sheer numbers that the humans have would mean that the gorilla would probably eventually be overpowered," says Stoinski. "The humans could come together, they could strategize, they could take turns. And I think over time, they'd just be able to wear the gorilla down through coordination and just the number of them that are involved in the fight."

Stoinski says that though this is a silly meme, it's also an opportunity to think critically about how we perceive gorillas.

"We know from the studies that were done by Dian Fossey, starting 60 years ago and that continue to this day, that the real nickname for gorillas is gentle giants," Stoinski explained.

She says they are tender and affectionate and it's common to see males playing very gently with their infants.

"I've literally seen females using a gorilla's back as a pillow during a resting session. They obviously have all this size and strength and that is to defend their family should they need to," says Stoinski. "But their personas are much more gentle than I think is out in the public literature."

So, what now? Stoinski hopes that this discourse will pivot the conversation to saving gorillas from extinction.

"People are fascinated by gorillas. This topic may be very silly, but it opens up the opportunity to talk about, well, what fights should we be discussing? And that's really the fight for survival that gorillas have. They are critically endangered and we are at risk of losing them. And so, it gives the opportunity to kind of pivot the conversation and talk about their fight for survival totally."

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Science & Health NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
Manuela López Restrepo
Manuela López Restrepo is a producer and writer at All Things Considered. She's been at NPR since graduating from The University of Maryland, and has worked at shows like Morning Edition and It's Been A Minute. She lives in Brooklyn with her cat Martin.
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate