Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

RFK Jr. changes COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, despite scientific findings

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 10:45 AM CDT
Medical personnel vaccinate students at a school in New Orleans on Jan. 25, 2022. (Ted Jackson/AP)
/
Medical personnel vaccinate students at a school in New Orleans on Jan. 25, 2022. (Ted Jackson/AP)

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would no longer recommend the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children or healthy pregnant women. Kennedy is a longtime vaccine skeptic.

Dr. Steven Fleischman, president of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a statement he was “extremely disappointed”

“We also understand that despite the change in recommendations from HHS, the science has not changed,” Fleischman said in a statement. “It is very clear that COVID-19 infection during pregnancy can be catastrophic and lead to major disability, and it can cause devastating consequences for families. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe during pregnancy, and vaccination can protect our patients and their infants after birth.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Linda Eckert, professor of obstetrics and gynecology and adjunct professor of global health at the University of Washington, member of the American College of Obstetrics & Gynecology Immunization Committee, and author of “Enough: Because We Can Stop Cervical Cancer.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Science & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate