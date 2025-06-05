Digital Media Center
New study finds immunotherapy fights difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 10:58 AM CDT

Researchers are praising the results of two studies that used immunotherapy to fight one of the most difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer, glioblastoma. The studies used CAR-T therapy, which uses engineered T cells to fight the cancer.

Angus Chen, cancer reporter at STAT, joins us to discuss what the results mean for the fight against brain cancer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

