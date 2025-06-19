Digital Media Center
OBGYN on Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 19, 2025 at 10:37 AM CDT
Areana Coles receives an ultrasound during a prenatal visit at the Oklahoma State University obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Tulsa, Okla., on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Mary Conlon/AP)
/
Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker speaks with Dr. Nisha Verma about a federal law that supersedes state abortion bans called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act.

Verma is a board-certified and fellowship-trained obstetrician and gynecologist providing care in Georgia. She’s also a senior advisor for reproductive health policy and advocacy at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
