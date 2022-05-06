© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Science & Health

Texas' abortion law led some to get abortion pills in Mexico, with grim consequences

By John Burnett
Published May 6, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT

Since Texas passed its anti-abortion law, more and more women have been getting abortion pills at unregulated pharmacies in Mexican border towns — where they are freely sold without a prescription.

John Burnett
