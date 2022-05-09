© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Science & Health

One of the first clinical trials of a new mRNA vaccine for HIV is underway

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published May 9, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a surprising silver lining — it's breathing new life into the fight against HIV by accelerating the development of a new type of HIV vaccine.

Copyright 2022 NPR

