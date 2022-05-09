© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Science & Health

Striking down 'Roe v. Wade' will hit people of color hardest, activists say

By Sandhya Dirks
Published May 9, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT

Communities of color have already been hard hit by abortion bans and will continue to bear the brunt if Roe is overturned. Reproductive justice activists say abortion access is a racial justice issue.

