© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

920 Paul Bryant Drive
Digital Media Center
Gate 61 35487

(800) 654-4262
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is currently at 10% power. Crews are working to restore it to full power.
Science & Health

Can potential teen shooters be guided away from an act of violence?

By Rhitu Chatterjee
Published May 26, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT

For many of the young people who've opened fire in schools, the path to violence has common traits. Psychologists and researchers have developed a body of study on the topic.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Tags

Science & Health NPR National News
Rhitu Chatterjee
Rhitu Chatterjee is a health correspondent with NPR, with a focus on mental health. In addition to writing about the latest developments in psychology and psychiatry, she reports on the prevalence of different mental illnesses and new developments in treatments.
See stories by Rhitu Chatterjee
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate