Science & Health

Manchin and other senators are opposed to plans to overhaul VA health care

By Dave Mistich
Published May 27, 2022 at 4:09 AM CDT

Sen. Joe Manchin spoke with veterans about a proposed overhaul to Veterans Affairs health care. Manchin and a group of bipartisan senators say it would drastically hurt the care veterans receive.

