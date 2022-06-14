© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Encore: Scientists hope a volcano's song could contain clues to its future eruptions

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT

Scientists have recorded a song coming from a volcano. They think the musical notes may someday be useful for predicting dangerous eruptions. (Story aired on All Things Considered on June 6, 2022.)

Copyright 2022 NPR

