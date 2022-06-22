© 2022 Alabama Public Radio

Science & Health

The FDA wants to reduce the amount of nicotine allowed in cigarettes

By Yuki Noguchi
Published June 22, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT

The Food and Drug Administration is planning to reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to make the products less addictive. And the agency may move to pull Juul e-cigarettes off the market.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Science Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, D.C. She started covering consumer health in the midst of the pandemic, reporting on everything from vaccination and racial inequities in access to health, to cancer care, obesity and mental health.
